The roof structure and back room of a seventy-five-square-meter residential building in Körosszegapáti, József Attila Street, caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Before the arrival of the professional firefighters of Komádi municipality and Berettyóújfalu, the residents brought out a gas cylinder from the building. The professional firefighters of Komádi municipality and Berettyóújfalu extinguished the fire with three water jets.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate