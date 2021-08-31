A McDonald’s worker wiped cheese on the soles of his shoes before putting it in a burger

An employee of McDonald’s in Hungary wiped cheese on the soles of his shoes before putting it in a burger and picking up meatballs from the floor.

A video of the “preparation process” was made by one of the employee’s peers, and the video was posted on the Internet. As it turned out, two students committed the “prank” and were fired immediately after the incident.

24.hu contacted the PR agency representing McDonald’s in Hungary, who said they immediately launched an internal investigation and, if the recruitment was proven to be genuine, would take the necessary labor law action against the employees. It was written shortly after the internal investigation is no longer employed by the restaurant chain after the internal investigation is completed.

In the statement, the agency also shared the words of the students. One of them said:

the video was not taken seriously and was not intended for the public. We just joked with each other at night when there were no clients. Unfortunately, the video was sent to some of our friends, so it could be posted on social media after further sharing. I’m so sorry about what happened.

His companion said this:

In the video, we made a joke, but we didn’t hand out that sandwich to anyone. I’m sorry this happened and I apologize to clients who may have taken the video seriously.

