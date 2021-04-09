International online conference for educators in the Agora

The Science Inspired international project, which was implemented with the participation of a Polish, a Czech and a Greek science center and the Agora Science Experience Center in Debrecen, will soon be completed. The aim of the international competition is to draw attention to the fact that science experience centers can become an exciting arena for teaching science subjects.

Education in Action

As part of the project, an international online conference entitled Education in Action will be organized from 14 to 16 April 2021, to which interested educators are invited to apply. The event will focus on the changes in the coronavirus pandemic in European education, the challenges faced by education participants, how they have been addressed and the solutions offered by the innovative teaching methods developed in the framework of the Science Inspired international project. On the first day of the event, those interested can take part in lectures given by educational professionals, as well as present the Science Inspired project, its participants and the results of international cooperation. On the second and third days, there will be online workshops for the experience centers.

Participation in the English-language online event is free, but registration is required. Places are limited.

More information and registration is available here.

Science Inspired

The international tender started in 2018. The main goal of the project is to support the transfer of science knowledge by developing innovative teaching methods and to make science centers of excellence an exciting arena for teaching science subjects through collaboration with schools and educators. Within the framework of the international cooperation, the Polish Experiment Science Center, the Czech VIDA! The staff of the Science Center, the Greek NOESIS Science Center and Technology Museum and the Agóra Science Experience Center in Debrecen, as well as educators from all four countries, worked together.

The professionals participating in the project started the transfer of knowledge and the joint work on the study trips organized in 2019. Each organization delegated 5 educators and 5 staff to events at partners. The professional team got acquainted with new and exciting methodologies, good practices and tools at workshops and training, which can be well integrated into the school education process in accordance with the goals defined in the application, and also offer great opportunities for experience centers. Short scientific and educational videos were also made during the study trips.

Using the acquired knowledge, three digital adventure tours have been developed in each experience center, during which an exciting story can be played through a telephone application, bringing out scientific knowledge. The interactive games, which will be available soon, have been developed by the staff of the experience centers together with the educators. The games are designed primarily for high school students, but can also be an experience-rich recreation for the older age group.

The achievement of the objectives of Science Inspired was also greatly influenced by the pandemic situation. As the cooperation of the experience centers and educators will be the main part of the project, it was obvious that the topic of the closing conference will also focus on the changed situation and the search for solutions.

More information about the project can be found on the Agora website or on Science Inspired’s website.

Agóra Science Experience Center