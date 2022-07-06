Foreign performers will be present in this year’s Campus Festival in Debrecen

Campus Festival was canceled two years ago, last year it was organized with domestic performers, but this year foreign performers will return to the Debrecen Campus Festival, which will take place July 20-24. in and around the Nagyerdei Stadium – the organizers highlighted at a press conference announcing the music and cultural event on Wednesday.

Péter Miklósvölgyi, the managing director of Campus Kft., emphasized that more passes were sold until July 1 than in 2019. As he noted, the festival can even be full on Thursday, July 21, when Tiesto, who moves huge crowds around the world, will perform on the Campus main stage.

There will be several changes: season ticket holders will be able to collect the wristbands from Monday, July 18, and the data of the identity cards will be assigned to the QR code of the wristbands, so it can be checked at any time whether the wristband is worn by the person who is entitled to it or not; more ticket offices will be opened, and the main entrance will be moved back to the promenade on the side of the fog theater

– listed the organizer.

András Süli, the program director of the Campus Festival, added: that 215 musical programs and the same number of other attractions await those interested in 19 program locations. “Spiritual replenishment and amazement” is the most important message of the festival, he said, mentioning that among the foreign performers there will be Zara Larsson, Chase & Status, Sigala, Toy Dolls, Goodboys, Christian Löffler, Jungle by Night, Deez, Nuts and Charlotte OC.

Many Hungarian artists and bands will perform in the festival, among others Magdi Rúzsa, Halott Pénz, Tankcsapda, Kowalsky and Vega, Wellhello, Majka & Curtis, Oláh Ibolya, György Korda and Klári Balázs. The organizers are also preparing a number of cultural programs, there will be a songwriting camp, and they will include the Nagyerdei Szabadtéri Színpad, where the Csokonai Theater organizes music, dance, and literary programs, among the festival’s locations

– said András Süli.

Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, indicated that the festival will once again feature University Square, where 33 organizational units of the University of Debrecen will present themselves and offer programs. They are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Erasmus program, and their important goal is “internationalization” since more than seven thousand foreign students are studying at the university, their proportion exceeds 25 percent of the student population, the chancellor pointed out.

