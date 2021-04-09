A 14-year-old girl has died, she is the youngest Hungarian victim of the epidemic

So far, two 16-year-old girls have kept the sad “record”.

285 people died of Covid at dawn on Friday, including a 14-year-old girl, making her the youngest victim of the epidemic in Hungary to date. Although Cecília Müller also announced the death of an eight-month-old baby yesterday but stressed that the child did not die because of Covid.

The 14-year-old girl was diagnosed with asthma as an underlying disease on the government site.

