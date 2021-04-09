Borrowing resumes in the Library of the University of Debrecen

Thanks to the phasing out of the protection measures, the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) will re-provide the possibility of borrowing in all its units in a limited form from April 8.

The requested documents can be selected from the library’s electronic catalog, after which DEENK staff compiles the book packages according to the requirements submitted online, which can be picked up in front of the given unit during opening hours within 30-120 minutes after the request. Of course, this requires a reading ticket, and it is important to follow safety regulations, including wearing a mask.

The requested documents will remain at the counters for two days, after which, if the reader has not applied for them, they will be returned to the warehouse.

All information about renting is available on the library webpage.

– We have been looking forward to the first phase of reopening, as access to printed documents is particularly critical for humanities and humanities research, and for students in the current period of dissertation writing. This has become possible again with the usual online request and receipt of book packages at the door of our libraries – Karácsony Gyöngyi told the hirek.unideb.hu portal about the reopening.

The Director-General of DEENK highlighted that in the last 12 months there has been a strong focus on online information resources and the development of legal digital copying for university citizens, the popularity of which has been met by more than 100 user requests since its launch on 22 March.

Over the past year, the library has steadily expanded the online availability of its collections, in which setting up “Home Access” allows library members working in the home office to browse databases as well.

One of these includes old directions and map specials that the general public will also be able to learn about on April 9, Geography Night, thanks to a Facebook event. The domestic events of the International Geographical Union program are coordinated by the Hungarian Geographical Society, and the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen joined the program for the first time this year.

hirek.unideb.hu