There will be a city masquerade and mangalica festival on the main square of Debrecen

The carnival period begins at 6 a.m. at Epiphany. It closes on the 40th day before Easter of that year, counting backward. This day – Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Easter Lent – will be March 2, 2022.

The festivities of the carnival celebrations in different countries of the Earth have one thing in common in the past, which is the greeting of the end of winter with masked, masked, and costumed joy, the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The medieval customs of carnivals are now prevalent on every continent.

The series of carnival parties last for two weeks in the puppet theater.

We will open on Sunday, February 14th, and close on Sunday, February 27th, with its masquerade, winter funeral, parade-rattling noise, false wedding jokes, and the customs of King Cibere and Conc.

URBAN MASCARADE AND MANGALICA FESTIVAL IN KOSSUTH SQUARE

On the afternoon of Friday, February 25, we will continue the series of entertainments in Kossuth Square in the city of MASKARÁD from 2 pm.

On Saturday, February 26, from 4.30 pm, the winter-chasing peoples from the Town Hall will witness the last great battle between King Kong and Cibere Vajda, the lords of abundance and fasting, in Kossuth Square. The music is provided by the Judge Orchestra from 2 pm, the Sugalló Orchestra from 3 pm, and the Dance House with the Debrecen Folk Ensemble and Sugalló from 5 pm.

On Sunday, February 27, he is still doing well thanks to the delicacies of the Mangalica Festival. The insole is pulled by the Clay Band from 11 a.m. and by the Flaska Band from 12 p.m.

