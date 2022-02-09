The University of Debrecen will start eleven new courses from September

The University of Debrecen will launch eleven new courses from September, mainly in the fields of economics, health and natural sciences, agriculture, engineering, and teacher training. The institution expects prospective students with a total of about two hundred types of training.

There are only a few days left for applicants to apply to one of the higher education institutions by 15 February. The Office of Education has registered new courses in recent weeks, which were published in a recent supplement to the Higher Education Admissions Guide. In total, the University of Debrecen offers applicants seventy undergraduate, seventy-nine master’s, six full-time courses, and seven higher education courses in the 2022/23 academic year. There are more than twenty teaching courses to choose from within the undivided courses.

Eleven new courses will be launched in the current admission procedure, which is a serious achievement compared to the size of the University of Debrecen. For an institution with a strong vision and strategy, constant renewal, adaptation, and innovation are very important, said Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education at the University of Debrecen, at a press conference on the general admission process on Tuesday.

Prospective students can choose from three new undergraduate courses, so in addition to the agricultural water management and environmental technology engineering courses, biotechnology, agricultural, and business digitization training is the novelty – the latter two can be found in the supplement to the admissions guide.

In higher education vocational training, the institution announced a new course in management and administration starting in Nyírbátor, and a teaching course in the field of science and environment to fill the gaps from the offer of undivided courses.

The University of Debrecen is also launching six new master’s programs, the candidates can also choose the master’s program in sports engineering, business economics, agricultural economist, professional nurse, geoinformatics, and supply chain management starting at the Szolnok Campus.

