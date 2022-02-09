Torsten, the forest buffalo of the Debrecen zoo, embarked on a long journey

Exhibited in less than 30 zoos throughout Europe, African forest buffalos first appeared in Debrecen with the arrival of two young males from Berlin in 2017. Named Frantz and Torsten, they spent their adolescence in our Africa Panorama Enclosure together but have since reached a point in adulthood where we must separate them. Frantz was the first to move away last year and it is now time for Torsten to join the breeding group assigned by the studbook keeper, with hopes of his contribution to the growth of the European zoo population.