The University of Debrecen highlights cervical cancer prevention: Screening and HPV vaccination can save lives

In Hungary, more than four hundred women die each year from cervical cancer, even though the disease is preventable and, if detected at an early stage, highly treatable. Experts are emphasizing the importance of regular screenings and HPV vaccination during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, held this year from January 19 to 25.

“The classical form of prevention that most people are familiar with is cancer screening. Its goal is not to detect the disease itself but to identify pre-cancerous conditions early. In Hungary, this is primarily done through cytology-based screening with Pap smears. Regular participation—here, regularity is key—allows for the early detection of pre-cancerous changes, significantly reducing the risk of developing cancer,” explained Zoárd Krasznai, Associate Professor and Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

Professional guidelines recommend participation in screenings every three years starting at age 25, assuming the results of the previous two screenings were negative.

Pre-cancerous conditions and early-stage cervical cancer are 100% treatable, often without the need for hysterectomy. Even when cervical cancer is confined to the cervix and only a few centimeters in size, the chances of recovery are around 90% or higher. The prognosis worsens with more advanced stages. It is important to stress that cervical cancer is highly treatable and curable if detected early—but in these stages, symptoms are often absent, making screening crucial for prevention and early detection.

Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. In men, HPV is also responsible for a significant portion of genital, head and neck, oral, and throat cancers. HPV vaccination is now one of the most effective tools for primary prevention. Since 2014, the vaccine has been available for girls in grade 7 free of charge, and for boys since 2020. The vaccine is not only effective in adolescence; it can provide significant protection against HPV-related diseases even in adulthood.

“The earlier the vaccine is administered, the stronger and longer-lasting the protection. However, evidence from recent years and international studies clearly shows that HPV vaccination also benefits adults. Administered later in life, it can still provide significant risk reduction, even if not complete. Vaccination is particularly beneficial for those who have previously had pre-cancerous lesions and undergone cervical surgery (conization). Clinical data show that receiving the HPV vaccine before surgery or within 3–6 months afterward can reduce the risk of recurrence of abnormal cells by up to 50%,” added the clinic director.

Zoárd Krasznai concluded: effective protection against cervical cancer is available—it only requires participation in regular screenings and timely vaccination. Experts are emphasizing these measures during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week.

