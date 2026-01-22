The 2026 season of the WATCH Program kicks off at Agóra Debrecen

The 2026 season of WATCH has officially started. Supported by Emerson I NI, the career-orientation program received applications from nearly 100 students this year, of whom 74 began the foundational training.

A new feature this year is that, alongside girls, boys are also participating in WATCH. The students are already learning the ins and outs of 3D printing and will also get insights into the worlds of electrical engineering and programming, skills they will need during their project work. In addition to mentors from Agóra, employees from EMERSON I NI, Sensirion Hungary Ltd., and Diehl Aviation Hungary Ltd. will support the high school students in their project work this season. Another innovation is that from 2026, the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Informatics, Faculty of Engineering, and Faculty of Science and Technology will also participate.

As in previous years, the program will conclude in June with a large-scale closing event, where participants will present the projects they have completed.

Since 2021, more than 200 high school students have taken part in the unique WATCH (Welcome All to Tech) initiative. In previous years, projects emerging from the WATCH workshops have included a robotic hand, LED cube, plasma plate, earthquake simulator, reaction-time table, and laser harp.

More information about the program can be found on the Agóra website.