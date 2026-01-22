Trump confused Greenland with Iceland

Donald Trump’s speech in Davos was not only difficult to follow but also reinforced concerns about the U.S. president’s intentions and state of mind.

In his address, he once again confirmed his strong interest in acquiring Greenland, while claiming he does not intend to use force. Nevertheless, he remarked: “How foolish we were to give it back to them, and how ungrateful they are now.”

The situation was further complicated by the fact that Trump repeatedly confused Greenland with Iceland, as noted by hvg.hu. At one point, he said that without tariffs, no one would negotiate with him about Iceland – although he was clearly referring to Greenland. Earlier, he had threatened to impose tariffs on products from several European countries if Denmark refused to sell Greenland to the United States.

Of course, Iceland is a completely separate, independent country, while Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, so the mistake only fueled opinions that Trump may be increasingly unclear about what he is talking about. Critics argue this could be another sign of cognitive decline.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt tried to clarify the situation but with little success. She explained that Trump had not actually confused the two territories, but had merely described Greenland as “ice land.”

Previously, Joe Biden had also made similar geographical mistakes – though at least he did not attempt to buy or annex the countries in question.