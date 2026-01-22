The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen held a graduation ceremony in recognition of students and outstanding staff

Economists, managers, engineers, and sports professionals received their diplomas and took their oaths at the Faculty of Economics’ Friday graduation ceremony, held in the Main Building Courtyard of the University of Debrecen. In the Fall Semester of the 2025/2026 academic year, 555 students completed all final exam requirements and fulfilled the conditions for graduation, including István Tisza’s great-granddaughter and Olympic champion gymnast Krisztián Berki.

“During your university years, our faculty instructors aimed to spark your curiosity. I wish for you to remain open-minded, inquisitive, and dedicated to your chosen field throughout your lives,” said Veronika Fenyves, Dean of the Faculty of Economics, in her ceremonial speech. “The world around us is changing at a pace never before seen in history. New phenomena, such as artificial intelligence, are having a significant impact on our daily lives, including the functioning of economics. While AI may reduce the demand for human labor in certain areas, I firmly believe that graduates with modern, knowledge-based degrees will be users of, rather than victims of, this technological revolution. You are prepared for these challenges. During your studies, our instructors not only imparted professional knowledge but also helped you develop competencies, enabling you to acquire new skills independently as the labor market demands. Together, we laid the foundation of your knowledge, upon which you can build your expertise with your future leaders. This is not a final farewell—you can always rely on your alma mater.”

During the ceremony, Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, received recognition from the Hungarian Defence Sports Association. The organization awarded him the Gold Plaque and Certificate for outstanding professional activities in implementing higher education defense training, promoting defense sports—particularly martial arts, technical sports, and shooting—and for his work in the Technical Sports and Vehicle Driving Professional Division. The award was presented by Olympic fencing champion György Nébald, Vice President of the Association, and Attila Borbély, Vice President.

In the Fall Semester of 2025/2026, the Faculty of Economics had 555 students meet the requirements for graduation in bachelor’s and master’s programs, higher education vocational training, and specialized postgraduate programs. Prior to the oath-taking, the faculty presented numerous awards and honors.

The Faculty Council recognized Lajos Róbert Fazekas (CEO of Aquaticum Debrecen Kft.), Levente Szabó (CEO of KITE Zrt.), and Szabolcs Tóth (CEO of Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt.) with the honorary title of University Professor for their long-term professional support benefiting the university’s future, teaching, and research.

András Becsky, CEO of Debreceni Sportcentrum Kft., received the honorary title of University Associate Professor for similarly outstanding long-term support.

Becsky Dóra Csenge, an economics and management undergraduate, received the Alma Mater Medal from the University Student Council.

Recipients of the University’s Talent Program Certificate included Péter Antal, Zoltán Balasa, Fruzsina Flóra Bánszki, Roland Csaba Benedek, Lili Benke, Regina Fehér, Zsombor Havasi, Anita Kátai, Levente Nagy, Martin Pala, Panna Pataki, Márk Puskás, Viktória Reszegi, Dóra Révy, Szintia Adriána Silling, Krisztina Tóth, Dominik Vajk Unyi, Lúcia Váradi, Márk Vass, and Timót Zrinyi.

The Pro Facultate Award was given to Tünde Kis (PwC Hungary), Dániel Fróna (Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Policy and Environmental Economics), and Laura Mihály-Karnai (Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Economics).

The Dr. Béla Kádár Award went to Róbert Magda, professor at the Faculty of Economics of Neumann János University.

The Pro Educatione Oeconomicae Award was received by Gábor Kézi, master teacher at the Institute of Methodology and Business Digitization.

For outstanding research, Tímea Gál, Associate Professor at the Department of Logistics Management, received the Pro Scientiis Oeconomicae Award.

The Faculty awarded the Pro Meritis Interfacultatis Prize to Péter Forisek (Director, University Pedagogical Center), László Kőrösi (CEO, National Health Insurance Fund), as well as the Berettyóújfalu Vocational Training Center and PwC Hungary.

The Certificate of Recognition for Contributions to the Faculty of Economics was awarded to Tamás Balla (CEO, UD INFOPARK Nonprofit Kft.), Noémi Zsuzsanna Kissné Szabó (Director of Planning and Controlling), Erika Tóth (Head of Project Management Division), and Szilvia Vincze (Director of Web Portal, Application Development and VIR Center).

Dr. János Felföldi Award recipients included Fruzsina Flóra Bánszki (Master’s in Marketing) and Barnabás Sarkadi (Master’s in Supply Chain Management).

The Dean’s Certificate of Recognition went to faculty including Péter Bajnai, Gábor Bányai-Márton, Renátó Balogh, Aliz Feketéné Ferenczi, Ádám Péntek, Marianna Abuczki, Balázs Darnai, László Terjék, Zsófia Ildikó Holbné Nábrádi, Klára Nagyné Bodnár, among others.

The Excellent Staff Award was given to Edina Hudák, Anita Gergelyné Pénzes, Renáta Szarvasné Kádár, and Mónika Szén.

The Pro Facultate Juventutis Award went to Dóra Csenge Becsky (Economics & Management) and Szintia Adriána Silling (Tourism & Hospitality).

The Dean’s Pro Juventute Certificate was awarded to graduates including Péter Antal, Márió Arany, Levente Nagy, Martin Pala, Panna Pataki, Klaudia Vitányi, and Greta Lucienne Grof-Tisza.

Based on student evaluations, the Faculty’s Teacher of the Year Award was presented to Veronika Fenyves (Accounting, Hungarian-language undergraduate), Krisztina Dajnoki (Human Resource Management, Hungarian-language master’s), and Ildikó Orbán (Accounting, foreign-language program).

For practical training excellence, Mirjam Hamad, Gerda Szántó, and Andrea Boglárka Panta received the Teacher of the Year Award.

The Faculty of Economics Press Award was presented to Erika Éles (University Press Officer).

The Outstanding Athlete Award recognized Krisztián Berki, Mátyás Gáspár, Bence Neuwirth, Sándor Varga, and Donát Bárány.

The Outstanding Alumni Award went to Herman Kovács (CEO, NAGISZ Zrt.) and Péter Bárány (Master Good Group, Owner & CEO). The Outstanding Alumna Award was presented to Etelka Sebestyén (BMW Manufacturing Hungary, Talent Program Specialist).

The Outstanding Internship Award was given to Flowserve Hungary Services Kft. and Trans-Sped Kft., and the Key Educational Partner Award went to Debrecen Fazekas Mihály High School and Kisvárda Bessenyei György High School and Dormitory.

The Ihrig Károly College of Excellence Certificate was awarded to Fruzsina Flóra Bánszki, Dóra Csenge Becsky, Zsombor Havasi, Martin Pala, Panna Pataki, László Rácz, Dóra Révy, Szintia Adriána Silling, Viktor Szegedi, and Timót Zrinyi.

The Hungarian Economic Association Debrecen Youth Committee Certificate was awarded to Zoltán Balasa, Richárd Bujdosó, Evelin Dorina Bulyáki, Norina Dudás, Bálint Jászter, Szandra Kovács, Panna Pataki, Dóra Révy, Tibor Gergely Rózsa, Johanna Szegő, Krisztina Tóth, Dominik Vajk Unyi, and Klaudia Vitányi.

