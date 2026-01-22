Debrecen Women’s Association welcomes visitors with a hot meal on the last Sunday of January

The Unsolicited Attention – Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association will once again welcome guests on the last Sunday of January with a warm meal, kindness, and humanity, the organizers announced.

Meal distribution: January 25, 2026 / Sunday / 10:30–11:30 AM

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, the area in front of the underpass

The organizers noted that unfortunately, they can still provide a hot meal to only 150 guests, so they will have to distribute numbered tickets. Ticket distribution will begin at 9:00 AM.

Association’s Call for Support

We invite everyone who wants to help, either hands-on or with financial support:

We welcome donations from Debrecen residents, primarily non-perishable foods – in unlimited quantities – fruits, potatoes, cooking oil, and cleaning supplies.

We welcome contributions and participation from Debrecen restaurants, bakeries, and food stores.

We ask for your support for a good and noble cause. Anyone who wants to help or donate can contact us any day of the week at: +36 30 9841 963

Bank transfer:

Unsolicited Attention – Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association

Polgári Bank ZRT 612 00261-11059802

Please include in the transfer note: meal distribution, 2026

Further information is available at +36 30 9841 963.