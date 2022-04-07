German language competition at the University of Debrecen

“Sprichst du Deutsch?” On Friday, the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen and Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions organized the final of the national German-language competition in Debrecen with the participation of seven high school students. The best was the competitor of the DE Kossuth Lajos Gymnasium and Primary School.

Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions has been organizing Sprichst du Deutsch since 2019? German language competition, the final of which – again after the two-year omission caused by the pandemic – was held again at the University of Debrecen.

The competition was announced for high school students in two categories: bilingual and general education, with almost 300 people taking part in the semi-finals across the country. During the first round of the competition, the competitors completed an online test, after which the best – who got into the second round – had to give an account of their knowledge with a wording they had written.

In the final, the participants in the bilingual training competed for the best awards at the national level, while the finalists in the general training competed in three locations – Debrecen, Pécs, and Szeged. The winners are: 1st place: Anna Kozák (Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen) 2nd place: Krisztina Togyeriska (Vásárosnaményi II. Rákóczi Ferenc High School) 3rd place: Réka Kristán (György Bessenyei Grammar School and College in Kisvárda)

hirek.unideb.hu