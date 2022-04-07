The chemists of the future competed at the University of Debrecen

Organized by the Institute of Chemistry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen and the Association of Hungarian Chemists, the University of Debrecen hosted the final of the 54th János Irinyi National Secondary School Chemistry Competition from 1 to 3 April.

215 high school students (121 9th and 94th graders) and nearly 50 accompanying teachers came to Debrecen for the nationally important chemistry competition. On behalf of the local organizing committee, Katalin Várnagy, the director of the Institute of Chemistry of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, greeted the participants.

The students from Debrecen also successfully took part in the competition:

Tímea Nemes, Debrecen Vocational Training Center Chemical Technical School, took 1st place in category II C.

Péter Barta and the Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen took 5th place in the I B / 2 category.

Péter Jádi, Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium, and Primary School of the University of Debrecen won 5th place in the II B / 1 category.

debreceninap.hu