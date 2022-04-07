A series of city day events begins in Debrecen

The Local Government of the City of Debrecen will hold a solemn flag-raising ceremony in front of the Old City Hall (Piac Street 20) with the participation of the Debrecen District Orchestra on April 11, 2022, at 9.00 am.

Programs related to the city day will start on Thursday:

April 7:

Demki Kismacsi Community House (Napraforgó utca 16.), 11.00 am: Time travel in the past of Debrecen – lecture by Dr. Mária Vajda, museologist. The performance, illustrated with documents, maps and archive photos, examines the history of the development of Kismacs, a settlement organized from the farm world in the light of the main historical events and peculiarities of the town of Cívis.

April 8:

Demki Youth House (Simonffy Street 21), 7 pm: Club Acoustics – Acoustic music evening on the occasion of City Day and Poetry Day.

April 9:

Demki Borsos Villa Community House (Borsos József tér 1.), 10.00-12.00: Creative Saturday – “Little civic artist” – family handicraft playhouse in the colors of Debrecen. Let’s get ready for city day together! Playful city knowledge puzzles and craft playhouse activities await the little ones and the big ones.

Demki Ondódi Community House (Kádár dűlő 61 / C), 3 pm: Walk-in Debrecen during the reform period – presentation by József Papp, Károly, Csokonai, and Podmaniczky Prize-winning local history researcher, on the occasion of the city’s day.

April 9-14:

Méliusz Central Library (Bem tér 19 / D), Déri Museum (Déri tér 1.), Modem (Hunyadi János utca 1-3.): XIX. Debrecen Poetry Festival. Detailed program

April 11:

Demki New Garden Community House (Jerikó utca 17.), 10.00 am: Colors of Debrecen – The city where I live (asphalt drawing competition).

Méliusz István Úti Branch Library (István út 11.) 11.00-16.00: Debrecen City Day, Poetry Day – quiz game.

Demki Tannery (Nagy-Gál István utca 6.), 1 pm: City Day, Poetry Day –

They offer visitors a program spiced with storytelling and crafts.

Nagyerdei Kultúrpark (Ady Endre út 1. – the main entrance of the zoo), 2 pm: Poets and writers (Mór Jókai, Árpád Tóth, Lőrinc Szabó, Mihály Csokonai Vitéz, Mihály Fazekas) will be commemorated during a guided zoo walk In the course of professional guidance, the animals in the works of the creators or their relatives come to life. The walk lasts about an hour and a half.

Modem (Hunyadi János utca 1-3.), 5 pm: At the exhibition entitled Holnemváros dr. István Puskás, the deputy mayor of Debrecen responsible for cultural affairs, is conducting an unusual exhibition tour.

Demki Homokkerti Community House (Szabó Kálmán utca 68.), 5 pm: Debrecen civic houses then and now – The exhibition of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Architects.

April 12:

Demki Józsai Community House (Szentgyörgyfalvi út 9.), 15.00: Poetry and the City Day – The event celebrates Poetry Day and the City Day with the participation of the Jászai Prize-winning actor Árpád Bakota.

April 13:

New Town Hall (Kálvin tér 11.), ground floor reception, 10.00 am: Debrecen dynasties – the proud past of our city. The exhibition will be opened by dr. Deputy Mayor István Puskás and dr. János Mazsu, Chairman of the Debrecen Treasury Committee.

Until April 14:

Alexander Days of Tar. Program

Until April 30:

Méliusz Central Library (Bem tér 19 / D), II. floor: Mini-exhibition on the occasion of the city day – In the mini-exhibition in the foreground of the library’s local history collection, a similar edition of the deed of privilege kept in the Hajdú-Bihar County Archives of the Hungarian National Archives can be seen during the library’s opening hours.