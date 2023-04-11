The Chinese president warned the investor of the battery factory in Debrecen

Double emotions are at work in Xi Jinping.

He is very satisfied with that, but at the same time he is worried about the expansion and dominance of Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) in the battery industry – this is what Chinese President Xi Jinping told the founder and president of the large Chinese company that is also building a battery factory in Debrecen at a meeting with Chinese businessmen in Beijing in March – G7.hu reports.

Hsi recalled the risks of over-expansion and the dangers of collapse after great growth, the paper quotes the Financial Times. A few days after the meeting, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country’s main financial market watchdog, advised the company to change its current capital-raising plans of $5 billion to $1 billion.

CATL subsequently suspended its listing on the Swiss stock exchange.

According to the founder of the automotive consulting company, who spoke to the paper, this story raises the question of whether CATL has already reached a level where it has to be afraid of the Chinese state party.

