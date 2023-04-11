A four-story Catholic school is being built in Debrecen-Józsa

The four-story, 16-class school will be built in Józsá along István út, for the construction of which the Catholic Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyházi has put out a public tender. The institution will be named the Szent György Roman Catholic Primary School.

Applicants can apply for the call until April 28, the winning company must complete the work in 23 months.

It is clear from the tender documentation that the lowest level will be built half-sunk into the ground, which will allow us to comply with the value prescribed for the building height.

The serving kitchen, restaurant and buffet will be on the ground floor. The fitness room and the maintenance workshop will also be built here. The central hall will be created on the first floor, but the administrative and board of education offices, the chapel, the library and the changing rooms for the gymnasium will also be located there.

On the second and third floors, group rooms, classrooms, and specialist classrooms for the 16 classes will be built. The building will also have an accessible elevator and a gymnasium. There is also a grassy soccer field for games in the yard. Three parking spaces would be built in the yard and another 50 parking spaces next to the school.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: dehir.hu / Archicum ST. Architect’s Office