The pipeline is being built, this may cause some inconvenience.

On April 12, 2023 (Wednesday), water service will be suspended on the following streets due to the construction of drinking water pipelines from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Csárda u., Naspolya u., Gyöngyvessző u., Agancs u., Gyékeny u., Sás u., Zsombék u., Hínár u., Nádas u., Beszterce u.

Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the public’s kind understanding.