Metallica album premiere in Hungarian cinemas, also in Debrecen

Fans can listen to Metallica’s new album in Hungarian cinemas, one day before its official release. The material entitled 72 Seasons is available from April 14, but on April 13 it will be possible to get to know the twelfth album of the legendary American group.

The cinema event related to the premiere of the Metallica album will be held worldwide, with thirty-one domestic movie theaters connected, the distributor Pannónia Entertainment told MTI.

The approximately two-hour event will begin on April 13 at 7 p.m., in the original language. Those interested can not only hear the new songs, but the program is also accompanied by exclusive footage made with the members of the band. In addition to general interviews, behind-the-scenes footage of the album, the new songs, their history, and how each composition was made, there is also a music video.

The material of 72 Seasons can be heard in cinemas 24 hours before the actual release with the cinema Dolby Atmos 5.1 sound system, which is probably the closest to the concert sound. Five songs have already been released as singles since last November, and the entire album will be available in all known formats from April 14.

The group from Los Angeles, founded in 1981, has so far produced eleven studio albums, the most recent one, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, was released in 2017. Metallica’s records have sold more than 110 million copies worldwide. The nine-time Grammy Award-winning Metallica’s first album, Kill ‘Em All, was released in 1983. James Hetfield (vocals, rhythm guitar), Kirk Hammett (lead guitar) and Lars Ulrich (drums) have been playing in Metallica since 2003. Robert Trujillo is the bassist. The band’s most successful songs include One, Enter Sandman, The Unforgiven, Nothing Else Matters, Until It Sleeps, The Memory Remains and The Day That Never Comes.

So far, the band has performed six times in Hungary, most recently in April 2018 at the Sportarena.

The Hungarian Metallica event on April 13 will be held in twelve cinemas in Budapest, in Debrecen, Dunaújváros, Eger, Győr, Jászberény, Kaposvár, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Nyíregyháza, Pécs, Salgótarján, Sopron, Szeged, Székesfehérvár, Szentes, Szolnok, Szombathely, Veszprém and Zalaegerszeg.

MTI