Debrecen rents reach HUF 220,000 as rental market growth slows

Rental prices in Hungary continued to rise in June, but at the slowest pace for the month since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest KSH–ingatlan.com rent index.

Average rents increased by 0.9% nationwide and 1.1% in Budapest compared with May. On an annual basis, rents were 5.2% higher across Hungary and 4.7% higher in the capital. Adjusted for inflation, real rents were up 3.4% nationwide and 2.9% in Budapest compared with a year earlier, while they were 17% higher than in 2021.

The analysis also found that the supply of rental properties declined between early June and early July. Nationwide, the number of rental listings fell by 2.6%, including a 3.4% decrease in Budapest. Supply also shrank in larger provincial cities by 0.9% and in smaller towns by 0.5%. This contrasts with previous years, when the number of rental listings typically began rising in May and peaked in August or September. Even so, tenants can still choose from more than 15,000 rental homes across the country.

In Budapest, the median monthly rent dropped from HUF 270,000 in July last year to HUF 260,000. The gap between the city’s most and least expensive districts has narrowed considerably. The highest median rent—HUF 350,000 per month—is found in Districts II and V, while no district has a median rent below HUF 200,000. The most affordable district is District XIX, with a median monthly rent of HUF 210,000, while Districts XV, XVIII and XX have median rents of HUF 220,000.

Among Hungary’s largest university cities, Debrecen has the highest median rent outside the capital at HUF 220,000 per month, making it the most expensive regional rental market. In Szeged, Győr and Veszprém, the median monthly rent stands at HUF 200,000.

The most affordable county seat is Békéscsaba, where the median monthly rent is HUF 115,000, followed by Szekszárd at HUF 125,000. Among major university cities, Miskolc is one of the least expensive, with a median monthly rent of HUF 130,000.

(Source: MTI)