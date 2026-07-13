Sziget launches mental health initiative for young people

Sziget has always been more than just a music festival. Its long-standing commitment to social causes is reflected in the fact that the festival has twice received the Take a Stand Award from the European Festival Awards, recognizing the most outstanding social initiatives among European festivals. Building on this legacy, Sziget is launching a new chapter this year with the SZociety Movement and the SZuper SZociety Award, aimed at highlighting and supporting professionals, NGOs, and communities that work every day to promote the mental well-being of young people.

“Today’s teenagers and young adults are under greater psychological pressure than ever before. Constant online presence, performance pressure, and digital noise leave many struggling with anxiety, burnout, or loneliness. The SZociety initiative was born from this recognition: Sziget not only wants to raise awareness of these challenges but also stand alongside those who provide real support to young people every day,” said Andrea Vidó, Head Organizer of Civil Sziget, about the launch of the movement.

One of the initiative’s key elements is the SZuper SZociety Award, which recognizes NGOs, educational institutions, communities, and programs that make a significant contribution to young people’s well-being, meaningful connections, and the creation of supportive communities. Applications are invited in two categories—BÁZIS (local) and HORIZONT (national)—for both local and nationwide initiatives.

Applications will be evaluated by a distinguished professional jury, but young people themselves will also play a role in the selection process, as they are best placed to identify those who truly understand them and can engage with them authentically.

However, SZociety is much more than an award. Throughout the year, the movement will work to connect support organizations with businesses and cultural partners that can contribute to their work in various ways. A concert ticket, festival pass, relaxing weekend getaway, or other donation can help those providing support recharge and continue reaching even more young people in need. In this way, Sziget aims not only to build community during the festival itself but also to strengthen those who dedicate their lives to helping others all year round.

The winners will be announced during the festival on the Sziget Main Stage, placing the spotlight on those whose everyday work often goes unnoticed but has an enormous impact in ensuring that young people do not have to face their struggles alone.

Application Information

Applications for the SZuper SZociety Award are open until midnight on July 19, 2026. The award is open to NGOs, educational institutions, communities, and other initiatives that have been actively working for at least one year to improve the well-being of young people aged 12 to 30, strengthen community connections, and build supportive environments. The award will be presented in two categories: BÁZIS (local) and HORIZONT (national).

Detailed application guidelines and the online application form are available at:

https://szigetfestival.com/hu/szociety