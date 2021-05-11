E171 one of the most common food colors is unsafe

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has updated its safety assessment of titanium dioxide, saying the use of the color as a food additive is no longer considered safe, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) said on Monday.

According to the information, the EU regularly reviews additives on the basis of new scientific data. EFSA was asked in March 2020 to evaluate titanium dioxide (a dye used to achieve white color – E 171).

This substance is found in soups, sandwiches, chocolates, chewing gums, dragees, sauces for toddlers and babies, breakfast cereals, fruit juices, cheese products, as well as toothpaste and certain sunscreens, among others. (ed.)

Based on the results and data of the available scientific studies, EFSA experts concluded that a genotoxic effect could not be ruled out after consumption of titanium dioxide particles and therefore no safe level of daily intake of the food additive could be established. Despite the low absorption of titanium dioxide particles after oral administration, the particles can accumulate in the body, Nébih explained.

As the next step in the process, the European Commission will decide on further measures, amendments to the rules and regulations, with the involvement of the Member States, the Food Chain Safety Agency indicated.

MTI