Debrecen invites you to dance again: the 2nd Debrecen Dance Week is coming

In connection with International Dance Day, Debrecen will once again celebrate the joy of movement and the city’s vibrant dance scene for an entire week. The 2nd Debrecen Dance Week will take place from April 25 to May 3, 2026, offering a wide range of programs open to all age groups.

The initiative aims to showcase the diversity of the city’s dance communities on one platform—from folk dance to contemporary styles, as well as community experiences like flash mobs and open classes.

Programs

April 25–26 (Saturday–Sunday)

Dance of the Year 2026 – International Qualifying and Award Dance Competition

VOKE Egyetértés Cultural Center, 9:00 AM

A prestigious international competition where Hungarian and foreign dancers compete.

April 28 (Tuesday)

Open dance classes – Level Up Dance Studio

16:15–17:15 beginner

17:15–18:15 intermediate/advanced

An introduction to the studio’s work, from hip-hop basics to advanced levels.

Open stage rehearsal – “Mind the Body” contemporary dance performance

Csokonai Forum, Latinovits Zoltán Hall, 17:00

An open rehearsal by Gradient Contemporary Ballet offering insight into the creative process of a performance exploring the connection between body and mind.

Free Latin fitness dance class for adults

Pozitív Centrum, 18:00

April 29 (Wednesday)

Move, Debrecen! Flashmob

Kossuth Square, 17:00

A shared dance in the heart of the city—anyone can join.

World Dance Day Folk Dance Gala – Forgórózsa Dance Ensemble

VOKE Egyetértés Cultural Center, 19:00

A stage performance showcasing Hungarian folk dance traditions.

April 30 (Thursday)

Indian afternoon and belly dance

Batthyány Street, 16:00

Exotic atmosphere and cultural presentations.

Free Latin fitness dance class (ages 10–18)

Pozitív Centrum, 17:00

An energetic movement program for young people.

May 1 (Friday)

Contemporary dance workshop

Csokonai Forum, Ballet Hall, 11:00

A bilingual workshop by Gradient Contemporary Ballet focusing on the connection between movement and self-awareness. No prior dance experience required, but registration is needed.

May 2 (Saturday)

8th Grand Dance Selection – “Choose dance! Choose a dance!”

Kölcsey Center, 10:00–17:00

A free, interactive dance experience for all ages where multiple styles can be tried.

Organized for International Dance Day at the initiative of the National Association of Dance Teachers and the Hungarian Dance University, this nationwide event series returns to Debrecen as well. The local program is realized in cooperation with the Modern Dance-Play Studio and Főnix Event Organizer Ltd., with support from the City of Debrecen.

The regional events are supported by the Hungarian Academy of Arts (2024–2026).

Dance film screenings

Apolló Cinema

16:15 – Happy Feet

18:15 – Magyar Menyegző

20:15 – Flashdance

The screenings present different facets of dance on the big screen.

May 3 (Sunday)

“I Dreamed of Flowers” – Spring gala of the Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble

Kölcsey Center, 16:00

A festive performance by the ensemble with over 70 years of history, featuring all generations—from kindergarten children to senior dancers.

The Debrecen Dance Week is not just a series of events but a community experience: an opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the diverse world of dance together.

The program offers both active participation and high-quality performances, ensuring everyone can find something that suits them—whether it’s learning, relaxation, or inspiration.

More details: https://www.facebook.com/events/998127069540215