Coordinated raid on drug dealers in Debrecen – video

During an investigation into drug trafficking in Debrecen, officers identified multiple users, which eventually led to the exposure of three dealers. On April 15, investigators from Debrecen, together with units of the Cívis and Körös Public Support Subunits, simultaneously raided two men and one woman. One man was arrested in Gáborján, while another man and a woman were detained in Ebes. During searches, investigators seized nearly 100 grams of a substance suspected to be drugs, tools used for consumption and distribution, as well as various currencies.

The 34-year-old and 28-year-old men, as well as the 22-year-old woman, must answer for drug trafficking, while five additional individuals are being prosecuted for drug use. All suspects confessed during questioning. The dealers were taken into criminal custody, and their detention was ordered by the court on April 17.