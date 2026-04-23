Client services suspended at police stations on Friday

Police
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Client services at police stations will be suspended on Friday due to Police Day, the Communications Service of the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) announced on Wednesday on police.hu.

According to the statement, St. George’s Day is a public holiday for police personnel, therefore client services will not be available at county (and Budapest) police headquarters, police stations, and border police offices.

At the same time, standby and public duty services will continue uninterrupted, and reports will still be received.

(MTI)

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