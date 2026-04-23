Péter Szijjártó: the election result is clear

Ultimately, everything is judged by the election result, and that is clear and must be respected, said Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in an interview broadcast live Wednesday evening on the Telex YouTube channel.

“I will always support Hungary, regardless of whether we are in government,” the Fidesz politician added.

Asked whether the culture of cooperation had been strengthened in Hungary in line with the Declaration of National Cooperation adopted after the 2010 elections, Szijjártó responded that the government and the prime minister had always strived for this.

“We aimed to make Hungary a livable country,” he added.

When asked about Lőrinc Mészáros and his wealth, Szijjártó emphasized that foreign partners have consistently praised Hungary’s family support system, low taxes, and utility costs. He added that Mészáros himself should be asked about his wealth, as he cannot take responsibility for other adults.

The minister repeatedly stressed that it frustrates him when the government’s work is judged based on the actions of individuals who bear no political responsibility, noting that this phenomenon is not due to Viktor Orbán or political actors.

He highlighted that while the prime minister does not deal with business matters, he is still judged based on others, despite being unlike any previous Hungarian leader.

Szijjártó said that while government officials did everything to fulfill their duties, there were actors outside politics who took advantage of the situation, abused it, lost their sense of proportion, and contributed to the election defeat.

He declined to name specific individuals despite repeated requests but noted that in over 2,000 investments prepared by his ministry, foreign partners consistently described the system as professional and free of corruption.

On the issue of rising hostility in Hungarian politics, he said responsibility does not lie with one side alone, adding that he himself has been subjected to serious and unjust attacks. He described Hungarian political debate as harsh, with strong language used on all sides.

“In recent decades, neither side has spared the other… the dominance of hateful rhetoric in Hungarian politics is not the responsibility of one side,” he said.

Regarding a controversial speech by Orbán, Szijjártó said he would not criticize the prime minister’s speeches but emphasized that respect should be reflected in language and should not be a one-sided expectation.

Asked whether those not aligned with the national side (Fidesz) are part of the nation, he said of course they are, adding that the phrase “the homeland cannot be in opposition” means the interests of the homeland must come first, regardless of who governs.

On media and accusations of propaganda, he said he does not follow the media closely and cannot take responsibility for journalists or outlets. He finds the tone of the media overwhelming and avoids consuming it, preferring to watch sports.

He added that Hungarian domestic politics is more brutal than in many other countries, and responsibility cannot be avoided by anyone.

Asked about Antal Rogán, Szijjártó said he does not see his colleague as someone who incites hatred.

Regarding a controversial pardon case, he said there are still unanswered questions and it is understandable that the available information did not satisfy the public. Asked whether former President Katalin Novák resigned voluntarily, he said he does not know, but there was no alternative.

He stressed that he has never supported harmful activities, whether related to battery factories or other issues.

Asked whether he fears his children could be sent to war, he dismissed it as unrealistic, adding that he prays Hungary will not be drawn into the war in the neighboring country or by Brussels’ policies.

“There is a risk of war everywhere in the world. The Orbán government has done everything to keep Hungary out of it,” Szijjártó emphasized.

(MTI)