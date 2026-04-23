Tisza Party: Péter Magyar held phone talks with Slovak PM Robert Fico

Péter Magyar, leader of the election-winning Tisza Party, held a phone conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, the party announced Thursday on Facebook.

According to the statement, Magyar said that Tisza would only consider starting policy-level negotiations if Slovakia repeals legislation threatening ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia with imprisonment, and provides guarantees that land belonging to Hungarian citizens will not be confiscated in the future based on the Beneš Decrees.

“The Tisza government will work to strengthen Hungarian–Slovak relations and rebuild the Visegrád Cooperation, but this can only be based on respect for the rights of the Hungarian community in Slovakia,” the post said.

The talks will continue in person at the upcoming European Council meeting in Brussels.