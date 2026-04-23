A European Safe Asset – From Crisis Pragmatism to Strategic Necessity

Olli Rehn’s welcome address at the ESRB workshop argues that the creation of a European safe asset has shifted from an academic debate to a strategic economic necessity.

Why this matters now

Rehn stresses that today’s geopolitical environment is unstable, with global tensions and wars increasing uncertainty in financial markets. In such conditions, investors and economies need reliable “safe havens” and financial anchors more than ever.

Three main reasons for a European safe asset

Financing Europe’s big common needs

Europe must invest heavily in shared priorities like defence and the green transition. Many EU countries are already highly indebted, so they lack fiscal space. A common safe asset could:

provide stable funding

attract private investment

support EU-wide projects efficiently

Strengthening the euro’s global role

The US dollar benefits from a deep Treasury market and the “exorbitant privilege” of global demand. Rehn argues the euro could gain similar strength if Europe builds:

deeper and more liquid capital markets

a common benchmark safe asset

This would make the euro more attractive internationally, especially in times of global uncertainty.

Financial stability and market infrastructure (“market plumbing”)

A safe asset is not only about funding—it is also about financial system stability. It should:

remain liquid during crises

serve as collateral in repo and derivatives markets

act as a benchmark for pricing risk

He compares this to defence in football: it is what ensures long-term stability when shocks hit.

Policy and institutional context

Rehn highlights recent ECB measures (such as enhanced liquidity facilities for foreign central banks) as part of strengthening Europe’s financial infrastructure.

He also explains that European integration historically advances through pragmatic crisis-driven solutions, using the example of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which evolved from temporary crisis tools into a permanent institution.

However, he argues this “muddling through” approach is no longer sufficient because:

global competitors act faster

Europe cannot afford long delays anymore

4. Current state of the debate

Europe has been discussing safe asset ideas for almost two decades, including:

ESBies / SBBS (synthetic safe assets)

Blue and Red bond proposals

joint EU debt issuance (e.g. NextGenerationEU)

While progress exists, there is still no fully liquid, deep European benchmark asset.

Key conclusion

The debate has now shifted from “whether Europe needs a safe asset” to “how to design one properly.”

Rehn calls for:

serious technical design work

realistic financial market solutions

decisive political action

He concludes that Europe must move beyond discussion and deliver a credible, functional European safe asset to match global economic realities.

(esrb.europa.eu)