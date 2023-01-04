A woman from Hajdúhadház and a man from Téglas committed fraud against more than 50 people

The Criminal Division of the Hajdúhadháza Police Department is conducting proceedings against a 23-year-old local woman and a 26-year-old man from the brickyard due to well-founded suspicions of a business-like fraud. According to the well-founded suspicion, the couple offered products for sale on various Internet platforms that they never owned. In each case, they asked for the price of the product in advance, then they became unavailable, and the ordered items never arrived to the customers.

The couple was arrested on December 1, 2022, and interrogated by the investigators as suspects, and both confessed. The authority blocked the bank accounts they used for the purpose of asset recovery.

The police investigated the matter and found out that in addition to the nine victims known at the time, there were more buyers who had been in the same situation. The investigators from Hajdúhadháza combined the cases that had been started all over the country and investigated them further in one procedure. The case took another turn when it was revealed that during the proceedings the suspects continued the frauds and continued to advertise their scam. They tried to disappear from the authorities and moved from their residence, but the police caught them on January 2, 2023.

Both of them were interrogated as suspects for fifty-five counts of fraud, and then, in addition to their detention, a proposal was made for their arrest.

