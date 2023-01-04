The air quality in the country has improved a lot, dangerous values were no longer measured at any measuring station – according to the data of the map of the previous day’s measurements published by the National Center for Public Health (NNK) on Wednesday.

The air hygiene index system has four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy and dangerous.

According to NNK’s data, air quality is no longer dangerous anywhere due to the concentration of airborne dust. The air quality in Debrecen is acceptable.

The air is unhealthy in the Sajó valley, in Putnok, Kazincbarciká, Sajószentpéter and Miskolc in the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, and in Nyíregyháza in the counties of Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg.

The air of objectionable quality in Hernádszurdok (Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén), Eger (Heves), Salgótarján (Nógrád), Tatabánya (Komárom-Esztergom) and Várpalota (Veszprém). The other measuring stations recorded acceptable values on Tuesday.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, from Wednesday evening, the southwest wind may pick up in a larger and larger area, and there may be strong gusts in some places.

On Thursday, due to a cold front, initially cloudy and overcast weather is expected, then the cloudiness will break up from the north and decrease. The wind turning to the northwest and west will strengthen, with the exception of the southwestern landscapes, and there may be stormy gusts in the north and northeast, as a result of which the air will clear throughout the country. The weather will temporarily calm down on Friday and the concentration of airborne dust may increase in the evening.

MTI