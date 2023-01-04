Charges have been filed against a man who fled from police while intoxicated

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against a 51-year-old man who tried to escape from the police in his car at the Ózd District Court for violence against an official, road endangerment, and driving while intoxicated, the Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the man from Borsod consumed a large amount of alcohol back in April 2022, and then in a highly intoxicated state – with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly 3,000 in his body – he went to handle a case at the local district office, where he arrived by car from his home a few hundred meters away.

At the signal of the employees of the government office, the police arrived at the scene and saw that the middle-aged man was leaving the office’s parking lot with a car on highway number 26; they tried to stop him, but he escaped in his car.

Meanwhile, the man also endangered the passengers in the service vehicle, which uses distinctive light and sound signals, when he steered his car with a sudden movement towards the police car, whose driver was forced to brake.

The man, who broke several traffic rules, finally stopped in front of his apartment, where he did not identify himself despite the police’s request, insulted them, and then continuously threatened to kill them and their families.

The police used physical coercion against the man, who resisted the measure for several minutes, and handcuffed him, but even after that, the suspect tried to hit one of the policemen.

In its indictment, the investigative prosecutor’s office recommended that the court sentence the man – who is currently under arrest – to 4 years and 6 months in prison and a 6-year driving ban if he confesses, the announcement states.