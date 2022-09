A man was hit and killed on the outskirts of Pusztamonostor on Saturday night, the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters reported on police.hu.

The accident happened at kilometer 17 of main road no. 32. A car hit the pedestrian.

The police were on the scene with a complete road closure, and traffic has been being diverted.

MTI

pixabay