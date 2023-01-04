New director at the head of the Debrecen International Airport

From January 1, 2023, a new managing director, Tamás Király, will manage the company operating the Debrecen International Airport.

According to the press release of Debrecen International Airport Kft., the company’s ownership circle approved the election of the new manager in the person of Tamás Király, who previously worked at the aviation authority, and since 2018 performed his duties as a member of the board of the organization that operates the airport.

Tamás Király obtained a diploma in transport engineering from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, majoring in aviation processes, and later took part in several professional training courses, including in the fields of flight safety, quality control, aviation auditing, airport development planning, and change management.

During his years at the aviation authority, he gained experience in the professional supervision of the operation of various types of international airports (including Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport), and sports and medical emergency flights.

From October 2018, he performed the duties of the compliance manager, and from January 2019, director of flight safety and compliance, as well as executive deputy at Debrecen International Airport, which duties were supplemented with quality management duties from January 2021. While holding these positions, his duties included monitoring compliance with airport operator legislation, ensuring and managing operational safety, promoting customer focus, and supporting and managing investments and development projects.

By assuming the new position, Tamás’ goal is for the passenger traffic of Debrecen International Airport to once again reach the record seen in 2019, and through the planned developments, to be able to handle even multiples of that in the future in accordance with the guidelines of the ownership group that operates the airport.

It also aims to make the economic situation of the airport operator more stable by exploiting new business branches of the aviation industry, as well as to increase the economic and tourist power of the city of Debrecen and the region by making new destinations available.

At the beginning of the management of János Vajda (former managing director), an intensive airport development program began, thanks to which a number of transformations, primarily affecting the infrastructure, were carried out at the airport in order to create higher quality and more comfortable conditions for passengers. Under his leadership, the airport reached its highest-ever passenger traffic at the end of 2019, exceeding 600,000 people.

