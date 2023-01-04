The downtown Debrecen skating rink will be open this week

Christmas is over, and we have moved into the new year, but a small part of the festive atmosphere is still with us – announced the Főnix Rendezvényszégeró Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.



The Hut, dreamed up in the whirlwind of the Debrecen Advent fair, continues to await visitors with delicious snacks, while the Christmas music continues to play on the ice rink and the ice skaters circle the ice.

The ice rink offers pleasant relaxation for those who want to get a little winter vibe alone, with family or friends – even if the weather is not favorable for winter lovers. The skating rink is open every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. until January 8, and the entrance ticket costs HUF 1,000.

The Hut continues to tempt passers-by with delicious aromas and tastes. Hot chocolate, coffee, and tea, as well as various spiced mulled wines, ensure that cold palms warm up a little. The menu includes steamed dumplings served with mouth-watering vanilla sauce.

Kovács Kürtőskalács continues to make the steaming twisted Transylvanian trumpeters as the last refuge of the fair offer. If you still want a bit of festive atmosphere in Debrecen, take a walk in the city center this week, the Hut and the skating rink are open to visitors until January 8.

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.