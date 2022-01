During their service, local patrols noticed a man lying on the ground in Vincellér Street, Debrecen, on January 10th, 2022, at 3:40 a.m., police reported.

The helpless, cold man was covered up, and his condition was constantly monitored, while rescue workers were notified. A 50-year-old man unable to talk and move was found near his bike, presumably crashed, and he presumably was lying on the ground for hours. Ambulances took him to hospital for further care.

debreceninap.hu

