Tram drivers resuscitated a passenger in Debrecen

An extraordinary incident took place in Debrecen: a tram driver successfully performed resuscitation while on duty, the DKV Debrecen Transport Company Ltd. reported.

According to the company, a passenger became unwell on tram No. 503. The driver immediately began resuscitation efforts, and shortly afterwards another tram driver joined in to assist with the life-saving procedure.

Thanks to the rapid and professional intervention, the resuscitation was successful.

In its statement, DKV emphasized that they are proud of their employees’ performance and especially thanked the two drivers for their quick reaction and presence of mind.

On Monday at noon, DK also announced that due to official measures, tram lines 1 and 2 were operating in sections. Trams ran between Nagyállomás and Kossuth tér stops, as well as between Kálvin tér and the University/Doberdó utca stops. Tram service between Kossuth tér and Kálvin tér was suspended.