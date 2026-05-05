Paper waste fire in Debrecen – firefighters battling blaze on Külső Kassai Road

A fire broke out in Debrecen involving a piece of heavy machinery and a large quantity of paper waste on Külső Kassai Road.

Firefighters from Debrecen are currently working at the scene under the direction of the disaster management operations service of Hajdú-Bihar County. Several fire units are responding to the incident, and crews are extinguishing the flames using multiple water jets.

Additional emergency units have also been dispatched to the location to support the ongoing firefighting efforts.

The situation is still developing.

Photo: Debrecenben Hallottam