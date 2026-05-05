Hungarian company to develop satellite for lunar orbit

The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected REMRED Technológia Fejlesztő Zrt. to lead a consortium in managing the MoonRAD research project as part of its lunar programme, the company announced on Friday.

According to the statement, the goal of the MoonRAD programme is to develop a satellite of approximately 300 kilograms designed for orbit around the Moon.

The region around the Moon is expected to become one of the key operational and economic zones of the next decade.

The MoonRAD mission aims to develop a satellite capable of providing essential services in lunar orbit, including communication, navigation and space weather monitoring. The project will also focus on studying the lunar environment, with particular attention to radiation conditions, which are critical for future space missions. The development is expected to strengthen Europe’s presence in the emerging space market.

As a partner of REMRED, the Space Research Laboratory of the HUN-REN Centre for Energy Research will be responsible for the scientific content of the mission.

“In the global space industry race for the Moon, Europe is currently facing serious challenges, but small satellite technology is an area where we can still maintain a competitive advantage,” the statement quoted Balázs Zábori, founder and professional director of REMRED.

REMRED, part of the 4iG Group, has become one of the leading small satellite developers in Central and Eastern Europe, backed by nearly 50 years of space engineering experience. The company provides complex solutions ranging from satellite system development to the production of space weather and radiation monitoring equipment.

As Hungary’s largest ESA-contracted partner, REMRED has contributed to major missions such as the Artemis-Lunar Gateway and the Comet Interceptor. It also plays a key role in the HUSAT programme, the largest privately initiated and funded satellite programme in Hungary and the Central and Eastern European region.

The company’s international standing is set to grow further with the planned opening of the REMTECH space industry centre in 2026. The approximately 4,000-square-metre greenfield facility, including a 1,500-square-metre specialized laboratory, will focus on the development, manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of satellites weighing up to 650 kilograms for low Earth orbit, using a unique modular technology in Europe.

(MTI)