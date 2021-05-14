Five Million Vaccinated By Last Week of May

Five million Hungarians are expected to have received at least their first jab by the final week of May, the prime minister’s chief of staff has said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is mulling further easing pandemic-related restrictions, Gergely Gulyás told a government press briefing. Under the government’s plan, Hungarian citizens living abroad will also be entitled to receive a Hungarian immunity certificate from next week. Hungarians inoculated against Covid-19 in member states of the European Union, NATO or the OECD, and in Russia or China, can apply to obtain a Hungarian immunity certificate after submitting proof of their inoculation to the Hungarian authorities, he said. Starting on May 28th, wedding celebrations will be allowed again regardless of the number of vaccinations at the time, he said.

The number of inoculations is currently close to 4.5 million, Gulyás said. Vaccination of the 96,000 registered 16-18-year-olds will take place from Thursday to Tuesday, he said. The remaining 144,000 Pfizer vaccines are also expected to be used by then, he said.