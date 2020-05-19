11 Patients Die, 3,535 Registered Cases in Hungary

Eleven elderly patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of whom had an underlying illness, bringing the total number of deaths to 462, while the number of registered infections rose by 26 to 3,535, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

Fully 1,400 patients have made a recovery, while the number of active infections has gone up to 1,673. Currently 568 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 46 of whom are on a ventilator. Altogether 10,388 people are in official home quarantine. Fully 137,243 tests have been carried out. Budapest has the most registered cases (1,681), followed by Pest County (476) and Fejér County (359). Békés County (11) has the fewest.

