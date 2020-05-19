Hungarian Government May End Special Powers in June

The government is considering giving up its emergency powers in June, Justice Minister Judit Varga said.

Varga cited the government’s pledge to terminate the state of emergency raised in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak once the epidemic has subsided. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may submit a motion on ending the government’s special powers to parliament before the end of May, she added.

Meanwhile, the minister slammed the opposition for “launching a political attack of unprecedented intensity against our homeland, in cooperation with Western European political leaders, the liberal mainstream media and well-known satellite civil organisations, in the midst of the pandemic.”

These people and organisations “have not shied away from spreading the most absurd charges, slander and fake news” concerning “dictatorship, the closure of parliament and the imprisonment of journalists,” she said. In the meantime, the government is working to minimise the damaging effects of the epidemic, Varga said. Certain groups, she added, had exploited the state of emergency for their own ends.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay