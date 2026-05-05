Air traffic was suspended for several days at Debrecen International Airport

Preventive runway maintenance began on Monday at Debrecen International Airport, resulting in a suspension of air traffic from 13:45 on Monday afternoon until 7:00 a.m. on Friday, the airport announced on its website.

According to the statement, the works aim to ensure the long-term, uninterrupted operation of airport infrastructure and to continuously improve the condition of the runway.

During the maintenance, specialists are carrying out thorough inspections and, where necessary, renovations to ensure the airport can provide the highest level of service at all times.

The airport added that airlines were informed about the maintenance, which was scheduled to affect as few flights as possible. The planned works impact four scheduled flights.

According to MTI, air traffic was also suspended in July 2024 due to runway damage repairs, and last year there was a four-day closure for preventive runway maintenance.