Semcorp: the construction of the factory in Debrecen is progressing smoothly

The work related to the Semcorp production plant in Debrecen continues at the usual pace, and the test plant is expected to start already in the first quarter – confirmed the management of the Chinese Semcorp Group through its PR agency in a statement sent to MTI.

James Shih, Semcorp Group’s vice president of global projects, is quoted as saying, “as we made public last November, our business activities and plans within the group are proceeding as usual. This includes our investment in Debrecen, where construction and installation of equipment continue according to our plan”.

“We can’t wait to start trial production this year,” added the vice president.

Semcorp announced its €183 million project in November 2020 and began construction of its first lithium-ion battery release film manufacturing plant outside of China in September 2021. The investment will create more than 440 jobs in and around Debrecen.

In recent days, the news about the Semcorp company appeared in the press, that two of its owners were put under house arrest in China because, according to the suspicion, they wanted to secretly take their company’s capital abroad.