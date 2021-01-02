She is the First Baby in 2021 in Debrecen

On January 1st, 2021, at 1:21 a.m., Szofia Izabella, the first baby of the year in Debrecen, was born.

Szofia Izabella was born with 3360 grams and 52 centimeters on the first day of 2021. The first baby of the year in Debrecen was born completely healthy, and her 26-year-old mother gave birth by natural childbirth at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

Her father was also present when the little girl was born. Sofia Izabella is the first child of the family.

More and more babies are being born at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the University of Debrecen. While in 2018 3098, in 2019 3064, in 2020 3468 newborns were helped into the world.

