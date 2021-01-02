Special Airport Bus Services Launched in Debrecen During the First Days of the Year

From 2nd to 4th January 2021, DKV will launch special Airport 1 and Airport 2 buses in line with the airport schedule as follows.

On Saturday, January 2nd, 2021: From Nagyállomás: at 4:07 and 16:02 Airport 1 departs From Airport Debrecen: Airport 1 departs at 4:22 and 16:17

On Sunday, January 3rd, 2021: From Nagyállomás: at 16:02 Airport 1 departs From Airport Debrecen: At 16:17 Airport 1 departs





On Monday, January 4th, 2021: From Airport Debrecen: Airport 2 departs at 1:05 (at night) From Nagyállomás: at 4:40 and 18:20 Airport 1 departs From Airport Debrecen: at 4:55 and 18:33 Airport 1 departs



On Tuesday, January 5th, 2021: From Airport Debrecen: at 1:40 Airport 2 departs (at night)

debreceninap.hu