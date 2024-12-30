New Year’s Eve programs in Debrecen: celebrations beyond the Main Square

The much-loved BÚÉK Debrecen returns on New Year’s Eve, December 31, welcoming visitors to Kossuth Square.

8:00 PM : Music and dancing kick off with a DJ.

: Music and dancing kick off with a DJ. 9:15 PM : Abrakazabra performs live with Szirota Dzsenifer and this year’s Megasztár winner, Gudics Máté.

: Abrakazabra performs live with Szirota Dzsenifer and this year’s Megasztár winner, Gudics Máté. Late Evening : Abrakazabra joins forces with Tamás Vastag.

: Abrakazabra joins forces with Tamás Vastag. Midnight : Celebrate 2025 with the national anthem, a toast, and a stunning light show projected onto the Great Reformed Church.

: Celebrate 2025 with the national anthem, a toast, and a stunning light show projected onto the Great Reformed Church. 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM: Erős vs. Spigiboy play popular hits.

Other Notable New Year’s Eve Events in Debrecen

All You Need is Love – Havervagy New Year’s Eve

Join the Havervagy party in Debrecen, which is known for its epic celebrations.

Ticket Prices: Party + Entry: 7,500 HUF Party Only: 5,000 HUF



Tabu Szilveszter – Hello 2025

DJs: Helldance & Cromet

Tickets: On-Site: 3,000 HUF VIP: 4,000 HUF

Reservations: +36 30 667 6537

Symphonia New Year’s Eve 2024

Celebrate with a gala dinner, unlimited drinks, and a live performance by Takács Nikolas.

Entry: 29,900 HUF

Details: Call +36 20 268 0826

New Year’s Eve at HALL

Featuring Bréda Bia, Koósz Milán, Dánielfy, and PéGé.

Tickets: Early Bird: Sold Out Standard: 6,500 HUF At the Door: 7,500 HUF After 2:00 AM: 3,500 HUF



B&W All-Inclusive Party

Enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment.

Entry: 34,990 HUF

Guest: Takács Nikolas

Music: Jay Laurence

Sparkling New Year’s Party at Mercure Debrecen** Superior**

Dinner, live music, and a midnight buffet featuring star performer Gájer Bálint.

Full schedule from 6:30 PM until 1:00 AM.

Incognito Rockabilly Party

Dance the night away with Matchboys.

Entry: 7,999 HUF (includes snacks, midnight champagne, and a raffle ticket).

Zero Bistro Celebration

Entry: 17,990 HUF (unlimited food and drinks).

Csokonai Theater – Michael Frayn: Noises Off

Experience this hilarious behind-the-scenes comedy at either:

2:00 PM or 7:00 PM.

Italian New Year at DG Italiano

Celebrate with Italian delicacies and a Prosecco toast.

Tündérkert Festive Celebration

Toast to 2025 with festive dishes and music by Horváth Tityi.

Entry: 24,900 HUF

Mokka Free Entry Party

A lively disco with retro, deep, and nu-disco music.

Fandango Dinner & Party

Includes a buffet, unlimited drinks, and a midnight toast.

Entry: 25,000 HUF

Two-Room Salsa & Karaoke Party

Dance to salsa or retro hits and showcase your karaoke skills.

Entry: 10,900 – 12,900 HUF

Batched dinner included.

Sitcom-Themed Party at Kazánház

Dress as your favorite sitcom character for a night of laughter and nostalgia.

Tickets: 8,490 – 10,500 HUF (unlimited drinks).

Pálma Restaurant Reopening Party

All-inclusive food and drink celebration with music by DJ Grander and Takács Nikolas.

Entry: 34,990 HUF

For more information and tickets, visit the respective event venues or contact the organizers directly.