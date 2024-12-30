New Year’s Eve programs in Debrecen: celebrations beyond the Main Square

New Year’s Eve program recommendation from Debrecen. This is how we can say goodbye to the old year in the civic city at the turn of 2024/2025.
Street Party at Kossuth Square
The much-loved BÚÉK Debrecen returns on New Year’s Eve, December 31, welcoming visitors to Kossuth Square.
- 8:00 PM: Music and dancing kick off with a DJ.
- 9:15 PM: Abrakazabra performs live with Szirota Dzsenifer and this year’s Megasztár winner, Gudics Máté.
- Late Evening: Abrakazabra joins forces with Tamás Vastag.
- Midnight: Celebrate 2025 with the national anthem, a toast, and a stunning light show projected onto the Great Reformed Church.
- 12:00 AM – 2:00 AM: Erős vs. Spigiboy play popular hits.
Other Notable New Year’s Eve Events in Debrecen
All You Need is Love – Havervagy New Year’s Eve
Join the Havervagy party in Debrecen, which is known for its epic celebrations.
- Ticket Prices:
- Party + Entry: 7,500 HUF
- Party Only: 5,000 HUF
Tabu Szilveszter – Hello 2025
- DJs: Helldance & Cromet
- Tickets:
- On-Site: 3,000 HUF
- VIP: 4,000 HUF
- Reservations: +36 30 667 6537
Symphonia New Year’s Eve 2024
Celebrate with a gala dinner, unlimited drinks, and a live performance by Takács Nikolas.
- Entry: 29,900 HUF
- Details: Call +36 20 268 0826
New Year’s Eve at HALL
Featuring Bréda Bia, Koósz Milán, Dánielfy, and PéGé.
- Tickets:
- Early Bird: Sold Out
- Standard: 6,500 HUF
- At the Door: 7,500 HUF
- After 2:00 AM: 3,500 HUF
B&W All-Inclusive Party
Enjoy unlimited food, drinks, and entertainment.
- Entry: 34,990 HUF
- Guest: Takács Nikolas
- Music: Jay Laurence
Sparkling New Year’s Party at Mercure Debrecen** Superior**
- Dinner, live music, and a midnight buffet featuring star performer Gájer Bálint.
- Full schedule from 6:30 PM until 1:00 AM.
Incognito Rockabilly Party
Dance the night away with Matchboys.
- Entry: 7,999 HUF (includes snacks, midnight champagne, and a raffle ticket).
Zero Bistro Celebration
- Entry: 17,990 HUF (unlimited food and drinks).
Csokonai Theater – Michael Frayn: Noises Off
Experience this hilarious behind-the-scenes comedy at either:
- 2:00 PM or 7:00 PM.
Italian New Year at DG Italiano
Celebrate with Italian delicacies and a Prosecco toast.
Tündérkert Festive Celebration
Toast to 2025 with festive dishes and music by Horváth Tityi.
- Entry: 24,900 HUF
Mokka Free Entry Party
A lively disco with retro, deep, and nu-disco music.
Fandango Dinner & Party
Includes a buffet, unlimited drinks, and a midnight toast.
- Entry: 25,000 HUF
Two-Room Salsa & Karaoke Party
Dance to salsa or retro hits and showcase your karaoke skills.
- Entry: 10,900 – 12,900 HUF
- Batched dinner included.
Sitcom-Themed Party at Kazánház
Dress as your favorite sitcom character for a night of laughter and nostalgia.
- Tickets: 8,490 – 10,500 HUF (unlimited drinks).
Pálma Restaurant Reopening Party
All-inclusive food and drink celebration with music by DJ Grander and Takács Nikolas.
- Entry: 34,990 HUF
For more information and tickets, visit the respective event venues or contact the organizers directly.