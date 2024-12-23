Debrecen welcomes 2025 with a festive street ball

As 2024 comes to an end, Debrecen invites everyone to celebrate the arrival of the New Year with a spectacular street ball. The much-anticipated BÚjék Debrecen (Happy New Year Debrecen!) returns to Kossuth Square on New Year’s Eve, December 31, promising an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and celebration.

The festivities will kick off at 8:00 PM with an energetic DJ set to warm up the crowd. At 9:15 PM, the stage will come alive with a live concert by the popular band Abrakazabra, featuring guest performers Jenifer Szirota and Máté Gudics. As the countdown to midnight approaches, Tamás Vastag will join Abrakazabra for a memorable performance to close out the final hour of 2024.

When the clock strikes midnight, the New Year’s Eve party will continue with the dynamic duo Erős vs Spigiboy, who will keep the energy high and the crowd dancing with their hit tracks until 2:00 AM.

This grand celebration offers the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to the old year and welcome 2025 with joy and togetherness. So, gather your friends and family and join the festivities on December 31 at Kossuth Square.

Let’s step into the New Year together in the heart of Debrecen!

(visitdebrecen)