New nursing and professional staff leaders appointed at the Clinical Center

The new Nursing and Professional Staff Director of the Clinical Center at the University of Debrecen, as well as the new Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Nagyerdei Campus, have received their appointments. Anna Szőllősi and Emma Emese Mester were formally appointed by Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, in a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Presidential Office of the Clinical Center at the University of Debrecen.

Anna Szőllősi has been working at the Clinical Center since 1998. She first worked as a graduate nurse at the Heart and Lung Disease Clinic, then from 2001, she worked as a department head nurse at the Cardiology Clinic. In 2015, she shifted to organizing education as the head of the Professional Staff Adult Education Center, a position she held for nine years. Since November 2023, she has been the Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Nagyerdei Campus. As of December 31, she will take over as the Nursing and Professional Staff Director of the Clinical Center, following the retirement of her predecessor, Mária Gál.

“This appointment is a great honor for me, as well as a huge responsibility. Healthcare professionals are the largest group of employees at the Clinical Center, with around five thousand people. As the Director of Nursing and Professional Staff, my task is to ensure that the necessary professional staff are available to provide high-quality healthcare for the region’s population, in line with the Clinical Center’s goals, promote the well-being of professional staff, and maintain communication with all stakeholders in healthcare delivery. I find it important to maintain and further develop the existing professional staff training and continuing education system, which not only provides employees with opportunities for personal growth but also ensures highly trained personnel for the Clinical Center.”

Anna Szőllősi’s position will be taken over by Emma Emese Mester, who will assume the duties of Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Nagyerdei Campus starting January 1, 2025. Emma Emese Mester began working at the Heart Surgery Clinic in 1995, and after a brief break, she returned in August 2008 to the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, where she worked continuously. She began in the active heart surgery department and later moved to the intensive care unit. She earned a nursing qualification in 2000 and graduated as a registered nurse in 2004. In 2015, she was appointed as a clinical head nurse at the Heart Surgery Clinic. Alongside her work, she completed a master’s degree in healthcare management. She is also involved in theoretical teaching for the training programs organized by the Nursing and Professional Staff Directorate.

“It is a great honor for me to take on the role of Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Nagyerdei Campus starting January 1, 2025. With dedicated professionalism, I will assist Director Anna Szőllősi in maintaining high-level, safe patient care and in making the healthcare profession more attractive. Together with my deputy colleagues, I aim to collaborate and maintain good working relationships to ensure coordinated healthcare services across the Clinical Center’s three campuses,” emphasized Emma Emese Mester, the newly appointed Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Nagyerdei Campus.

Anna Szőllősi and Emma Emese Mester received their appointments from Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Office on Wednesday.

“For the Clinical Center’s dynamic development to continue uninterrupted in the future, the supportive involvement and professional commitment of the healthcare staff in the nursing sector are essential. The expertise and professional knowledge of the newly appointed leaders will guarantee the successful realization of our future goals,” highlighted Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

The appointment ceremony was also attended by Judit Seres, Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and Gyöngyi Halászné Szilágyi, Deputy Director for Nursing and Professional Staff at the Count Tisza István Campus.

